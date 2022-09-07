Local organization honoring teachers at Meridian Public School District
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Teachers have been facing challenges ever since the start of the COVID pandemic, but they pressed through with the goal of inspiring the young minds of students. A new organization, the Meridian Public School District Foundation, is dedicating its resources to giving back to those teachers.
The foundation’s mission is to honor and reward teachers in the district who have impacted students in some way. The vice president of the foundation held a meeting Wednesday to discuss the plans it has for teachers.
The foundation has been up and running for only a few months. Members also said they are looking for someone to serve as president of the foundation.
