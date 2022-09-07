Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian

NAS Meridian
NAS Meridian(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man wanted on an active warrant has barricaded himself inside of a building at NAS Meridian.

Lauderdale County and NAS Meridian investigators have been at the scene since around 10:45 Wednesday morning.

The man is said to be an employee on base. According to sources, when he showed up to work Wednesday, he ran and hid inside of a building. Negotiations have been underway to get the situation resolved.

It’s unclear if the person is armed.

NAS Meridian released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“NAS Meridian officials are coordinating with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). The situation onboard the installation continues to develop in a secured area maintained by Naval security personnel. The main gate is open and personnel not involved in the secured area are safe and not in harm’s way.”

