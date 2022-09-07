Meridian Symphony Orchestra details new season

By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new season for the Meridian Symphony Orchestra is just a few days away. Music director, Peter Rubardt, laid out what this season holds.

The first performance of the Meridian Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-2023 season is September 10th and it will feature seasonal and classical music, and some local talent.

Rubardt said the symphony is doing more for the community in addition to performing concerts.

“We also have a tremendous amount of educational activities that we take out into the schools. We’re working in the music therapy programs partnering with some of the local hospitals in the area on that. We’re just active in every way we can think of to bring music to the community of Meridian,” said Rubardt.

The symphony is also hosting ‘Mingle with the Maestro’ to honor his ten years with the symphony. It will be Thursday evening at the Meridian Museum of Art.

For more information on the 2022-2023 season, click here.

