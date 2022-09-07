Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rise to 44

Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rise to 44
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health announced on Wednesday that there are now 44 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, with most cases occurring in Central Mississippi.

A report from the MSDH shows that 93% of reported cases by gender are male, with 25 to 29-year-olds reported with the most cases.

The study also reports that 93% of reported cases by race are African-American.

Monkeypox is spread primarily through skin-to-skin contact, including sex. It can also be transmitted by touching clothing, bedding, or other items that have come into contact with someone who has Monkeypox sores. To avoid getting Monkeypox or spreading it, be aware of its signs and symptoms.

If you are at risk for Monkeypox, you can help prevent infection by avoiding close skin-to-skin or intimate contact with people who may be infected, and you should be vaccinated if you are eligible. If you develop a new or unexplained rash, especially if you have been in close contact with someone who has Monkeypox, isolate at home and contact your healthcare provider for testing.

Click here for more information about Monkeypox prevention.

