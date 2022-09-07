MPD releases images of church burglary suspects

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Detectives with the Meridian Police Department have released images of suspects and need help identifying suspects in a recent burglary.

MPD said the images are from a break-in at Highland Baptist Church Sept. 2, 2022.

If you know who these people are or have information about the crime, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

