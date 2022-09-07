Part of B Street to be closed for 2 weeks

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A portion of B Street will be closed for a public works project starting Friday, Sept. 9. It will be closed from 21st Avenue to 24th Avenue to allow a city crew to relocate a water line.

All through-traffic will be detoured. Business owners will still be able to access their properties.

The work is slated to be finished by Sept. 23 but weather and other factors could change the timeline.

