A relief from the rain is in sight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Hump Day! We are halfway through the week, but rain is moving in later on the afternoon. Hopefully you all are able to get out r and run some errands before the rain starts. Showers and thunderstorms will stick around for most of the evening. Rain lingers into the overnight hours. It is a small chance we could wake up to showers early tomorrow morning.

Luckily though, once the rain is out if the way today we get a small break from the rain. Thursday is looking to be partly cloudy skies, with little to no rain fall over the area. Very heavy rain does return for us on Friday and the rest of the weekend.

