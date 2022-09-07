Slight rainfall deficit so far this month, but there are opportunities for change

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front is expected to cross our area early on Wednesday. However, don’t expect much cold air behind it. Dew point temps will drop a bit into the mid-upper 60s, but that’s about it. Also, the passage of the front doesn’t mean no rain for us. Actually, the upper level pattern that we are in will keep rain in our forecast (for most days) through early next week.

Wednesday, there could be some spotty showers around daybreak. Yet, the better chance for rain looks to be in the afternoon & evening due to an upper-level disturbance that’s hanging out in our region. Highs will get a bit hotter than Tuesday, but temps will still be below average into the upper 80s.

Thursday, the upper-level disturbance will move a bit south...allowing our area to dry out. Only isol’d showers will be possible during the PM hours. Yet, the upper-level disturbance will actually close-off over the Louisianna Gulf Coast on Friday. This will lead to more rain for us as moisture is pushed in from the Gulf. So, expect a rainy Football Friday with similar conditions for Saturday. The upper low will become an upper-level trough by Sunday, then it’ll gradually move east of us by early next week...which will lower the rain chances.

Temps will remain below average through the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

Earl is now a hurricane, and it could become the 1st Major hurricane of the season (Cat. 3 or higher). It’s no threat to the U.S, but Bermuda is under tropical weather alerts. Danielle continues to churn over the N. Atlantic, and it’ll weaken by this weaken. We’re also watching some disturbances in the Eastern Atlantic for possible development down the line.

