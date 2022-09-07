Southern Jags, LSU Tigers team up for community events leading up to historic football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Before a historic match up on the gridiron, the Southern University Jaguars and the LSU Tigers will collaborate off the field in the days leading up to the big showdown.

Both universities are planning to come together to host numerous events celebrating the tradition, historical significance and progress of both institutions as well as their combined impact on the City of Baton Rouge.

The LSU Tigers will play the Southern Jaguars on Saturday, Sept. 10 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Below is a list of events happening throughout the community in the coming days:

“Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge

The LSU and SU Student Government Associations came together for their first event, a canned food drive. Until Friday, Sept. 9, student bodies will collect items for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to highlight food insecurity throughout the community, including college students. The schools will compete to see which university can donate the most canned goods.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Community Impact Luncheon & A&M Agenda Signing

This event will celebrate the joint economic impact of LSU and SU including jobs, expenditures and research. The A&M Agenda will be formally signed by LSU President William F. Tate IV and Southern University President Dennis J. Shields.

WHEN: 11 a.m.

WHERE: LSU Business Education Complex (S. Quad Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70808)

SPECIAL ATTENDEES: Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, Metro Council Leaders, Community & Business leaders.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

LSU and Southern Laboratory Schools Walls Project Collaboration

Students from LSU Lab School and Southern University Lab School worked together on a community project. They helped paint a mural.

Students from LSU Laboratory School and Southern University Laboratory School are joining forces with artist Morgan Udoh of the Walls Project in the creation of a mural that will feature the exemplary education these two demonstration schools offer their own students as well as the state’s education community through the development, implementation and demonstration of exemplary programs and instructional practices.

WHEN: 9 a.m. (This is the time students arrive to begin painting. The directors will arrive later.)

WHERE: 5339 Choctaw Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70805

A&M Showcase by Verizon

The showcase will highlight academic offerings including pathway programs from campuses across the state of both institutions to local middle/high school students. Event in sponsored by Verizon and in partnership with Mayor’s Office.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: The Raising Cane’s River Center (275 S. River Rd Baton Rouge LA 70802)

“Champions of Education: Perspectives from Classroom Teachers” A Forum hosted by the LSU College of Human Sciences & Education and Southern University School of Education

A panel discussion that celebrates the teaching profession and focuses on addressing teacher recruitment and retention issues in Louisiana; moderated by Commissioner of Higher Education, Dr. Kim Hunter Reed.

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. preceded by a “Teacher Tailgate” from 6-7 p.m.

WHERE: BREC Independence Theater (7800 Independence Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806)

MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Interviews with faculty experts and panelists are welcome from 5:30 -6:30 p.m. To RSVP, please contact Renee Boutte Myer at rboutte@lsu.edu or Mary Woods at mpwoods@lsu.edu

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

“Coffee & Conversation” Academic Roundtable Discussion

Southern University Provost Bijoy Sahoo and LSU Executive Vice President & Provost Roy Haggerty will lead deans in discussion regarding the A&M Agenda, particularly the importance of creating academic pathways between the two institutions.

WHEN: 8 a.m.

WHERE: Valdry Center for Philanthropy at Southern University (598 Harding Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70807)

LSU Board of Supervisors- Committee Meeting

When: 2 p.m.

Where: University Administration Building (3810 W Lakeshore Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70808)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

LSU Board of Supervisors Reconvene for Full Meeting

LSU President William F. Tate IV will highlight the “A&M Agenda” with Southern University in his report. This board meeting will also include change of leadership of the chair and chair-elect.

WHEN: 9 a.m.

WHERE: University Administration Building (3810 W Lakeshore Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70808)

SUxLSU Entrepreneurship Conference

A conference to empower current and aspiring business leaders from both institutions; co-hosted by the Mayor’s Office and U.S. Small Business Administration. Conference includes keynotes from LSU and Southern University alumni in business, including Sevetri Wilson, SBA Region VI Administrator Ted James and Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves.

WHEN: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

WHERE: Louisiana State Museum- Capitol Park (Museum, 660 N. 4th St. Baton Rouge, LA 70802)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 (GAMEDAY)

Culmination of “Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge

WHEN: TBA

WHERE: Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Southern University Board of Supervisors Meeting

Scheduled meeting. President Shields will announce the “A&M Agenda” in his report.

SU President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields will update the Board on the “A&M Agenda.” LSU President William F. Tate IV will attend as a guest.

WHEN: 9 a.m.

WHERE: Southern University J.S. Clark Administration Building, 2nd Floor

