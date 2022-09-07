Thomas limited at practice on Wednesday; Adebo nursing ankle injury

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wide receiver Mike Thomas (hamstring) and linebacker Pete Werner (groin) were limited at practice on Wednesday for the Saints.

Both will start for the Black and Gold against Atlanta if healthy.

A starter that wasn’t at the workout, Paulson Adebo (ankle). The second-year cornerback plays opposite Marshon Lattimore. If he’s not available on Sunday, Bradley Roby could fill in at the spot.

Others limited at practice: Starting center Erik McCoy (calf) and special teams ace J.T. Gray (hamstring).

Players that missed Wednesday’s workout: Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin), running back Dwayne Washington (hamstring), and offensive linemen Landon Young (hip) and Tanner Owen (not injury-related).

The Saints and the Falcons kickoff at 12 p.m. on FOX 8. Tailgate is at 10 a.m.

