Total Pain Care team of the week: West Lauderdale football

By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the West Lauderdale Knights football team.

The Knights beat the Neshoba Central Rockets 35-16 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

This was a revenge game for the Knights as the Rockets beat West Lauderdale the past two seasons and they were able to get it done this past friday.

Congratulations to West Lauderdale football for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

