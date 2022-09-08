ALEA reports 10 traffic deaths statewide over Labor Day weekend

(WTVY News 4)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is releasing data on the number of fatal traffic crashes it investigated for the long Labor Day weekend.

ALEA state troopers responded to a total of eight traffic crashes involving 10 deaths. The crashes happened in Autauga, Baldwin, Chambers, Dallas, DeKalb, Greene, Talladega and Tuscaloosa counties.

Seven of the victims were drivers, while the remaining three were passengers, ALEA noted. All were riding in vehicles with seatbelts. Five were not wearing the life-saving device, while it’s unclear if it was in use for a sixth victim.

ALEA marine police reported no fatalities on the water for 2022 despite responding to two boat crashes, neither resulting in injuries.

“The three major summer holidays, Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day are ranked at the top of the deadliest holidays,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor, citing information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Taylor called the “grueling statistic” a primary reason why ALEA has developed a season-long safety campaign stretching more than 100 days of summer. He said another initiative is already underway for the fall season.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NAS Meridian
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian
If you can identify suspects in a burglary at Highland Baptist Church, call Crime Stoppers at...
MPD releases images of church burglary suspects
A 73-year-old man was killed in an accident on Highway 19 South Wednesday evening.
Butler man killed in car crash
NAS Meridian
NAS Meridian standoff suspect in custody
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while he was in his living room on...
MPD: Arrests made in death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown

Latest News

The Alabama State Board of Education has decided to move forward with the addition of new high...
Board aims to add new Alabama graduation requirements
Remember, never drive over a flooded road
FIRST ALERT: Rounds of rain & possible flooding for Friday
Local animal shelters are struggling to keep up with over population in shelters
Local animal shelters are struggling to keep up with over population in shelters
Lauderdale County Animal Shelter
Local animal shelters are struggling to keep up with over population in shelters