LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler said a 73-year-old man from Butler, Ala., was killed in an accident on Highway 19 South Wednesday evening.

Cobler said the one-car wreck happened near Shannon Road in the Whynot community, about two miles from the Alabama state line.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

