City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:28 AM on September 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:26 AM on September 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 12:46 PM on September 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.