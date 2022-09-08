City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2022

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DAVION D WILLIAMS19942402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RESISTING ARREST
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:28 AM on September 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:26 AM on September 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 12:46 PM on September 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

