Crimenet 09_08_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Donny McGail Scott.

Scott is a 45-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ in height, weighing 120 pounds.

He is wanted on three bench warrants out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where he has been charged with felony child abuse, possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of a weapon as a felon.

If you know where Scott can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

