FIRST ALERT: Rounds of rain & possible flooding for Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Weather Prediction Center has our entire area under the ‘possibility zone’ for flooding on Friday . An upper-level area of low pressure will be in our region, and we’ll be situated in the right location for rounds of rain. At times, the rain will be moderate to heavy, and there could be times when the rounds of rain move over the same areas. This could lead to localized flooding, especially for areas with poor drainage, or low-lying, or urban areas.

Friday morning, hit & miss light showers are expected. By the heart of the afternoon, the rain will be more scattered. Then after 5PM, showers & storms are likely. Rainfall estimates of 1-3 inches are possible for Friday, and again flooding is a threat. Make sure to download the free WTOK Weather App to stay updated.

The upper-low that’s creating Friday’s rain will still be in the region for Saturday. So, more rounds of rain can be expected, but it’ll be more scattered. Then, by Sunday, the disturbance moves more north...leading to less rain chances heading into early next week.

Actually, a cold front is expected to cross early Monday. Behind it, we’ll get our first dose of more refreshing air as dew points drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. So, starting Tuesday morning, it’ll feel like Fall with wake-up temps in the low-mid 60s. This will last through Friday morning. As for the afternoon, expect rain-free conditions with lots of sunshine Tuesday - Friday. Highs, will be in the mid-upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics

Earl continues to strengthen, and it’ll bring impacts to Bermuda through early Friday. Then, Earl will continue northeastward and out to sea. Danielle is now non-tropical as its remnants continue towards Europe.

We continue to watch two other disturbances in the Eastern Atlantic for possible develoment. The next name up is Fiona

