High school football games that have been moved from Friday to Thursday
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Below is a list of the updated games that have been moved from Friday to Thursday.
Union will now host Leake Academy on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Kemper Academy will host Columbus Academy at 7:30 p.m.
Quitman will host Newton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Northeast Lauderdale will host Southeast Lauderdale on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
To report a game change email us at wtok-sports@gray.tv.
This article will update as game changes are reported and announced.
