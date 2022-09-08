High school football games that have been moved from Friday to Thursday

Game changes from Friday to Thursday.
Game changes from Friday to Thursday.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Below is a list of the updated games that have been moved from Friday to Thursday.

Union will now host Leake Academy on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Kemper Academy will host Columbus Academy at 7:30 p.m.

Quitman will host Newton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Northeast Lauderdale will host Southeast Lauderdale on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

To report a game change email us at wtok-sports@gray.tv.

This article will update as game changes are reported and announced.

