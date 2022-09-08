It will be a great day to get out and enjoy some sunshine

A very comfortable day ahead
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

This Thursday brings us plenty of sunshine. A very beautiful day is ahead of us. There is no rain in the forecast as we go throughout the day. Nearing the overnight hours a small chance of rain does return, but most of us are staying dry. It will be a great day to do some yard work or enjoy a walk in the park. High temperatures today will remain below average in the upper 80s. Overnight lows are in the upper 60s. We can expect temperatures to remain this way for the rest of the week.

I hope you all are able to get out and enjoy this rain free day before more rain moves into the area tomorrow and stick around the weekend.

