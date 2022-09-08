Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 8, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NAS Meridian
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian
If you can identify suspects in a burglary at Highland Baptist Church, call Crime Stoppers at...
MPD releases images of church burglary suspects
A 73-year-old man was killed in an accident on Highway 19 South Wednesday evening.
Butler man killed in car crash
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said two have been charged with aggravated assault with a...
Update: Two charged in DeKalb shooting
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody

Latest News

Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2022
Daily Docket 4
Kemper County Arrest Report September 7, 2022
NAS Meridian
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 7, 2022