Local animal shelters are struggling to keep up with over population in shelters

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Lauderdale County Animal Shelter has seen a large influx of animals, specifically dogs, ever since the beginning of last month. The Director is trying his hardest to make sure that every animal is taken care of, but when the worst comes to worst, he must make a tough call.

“Unfortunately, like I said, no one wants to hear this, but you know you’re gonna the ways you control pet overpopulation is number one spay and neuter, but number two like I said you know we are forced to have to euthanize animals. Nobody you know really wants to hear that, nobody wants to do it, but that’s something that has to be done because when you’re taking in a variety of different animals for whatever reason, you can become overpopulated at any given time at any moment,” said Director of the Lauderdale County Animal Control, Rocky Rockette.

The shelter is doing the best it can, and to combat this overpopulation, the shelter is doing what they believe is the best answer.

“We want to be a part of the solution, so what we do is fix all of our animals that whether that be spay or neuter them we give the puppy vaccines, we deworm them, we even give them flee and tick baths. On animals that are of age, we do vaccinate them against rabies,” said Rockette.

Another way the shelter is trying to ease the pressure off of itself is by offering a reduced price for the adoption fees. The adoption fee is normally 60 dollars, but right now, it is only 30. Luckily, this idea has been working.

“Like I said this, we because, you know, we reduced the adoption fees. We’ve had some people come in already this week, and we have had quite a few adoptions,” said Rockette.

If you are looking to adopt, the animal shelter has adoption hours from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m.

