Local Martial Arts dojo encourages people to take self defense classes

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we continue to learn more about the violent kidnapping and death of Memphis school teacher, Eliza Fletcher.

Many may be looking into ways to protect themselves as they go about their day. News 11 spoke with an instructor with a local Martial Arts dojo in Meridian about self defense classes.

The Black Eagle Martial Arts offers a self defense course that is a combination of boxing, ground fighting and other Martial Arts techniques.

At the dojo, instructors stress that people be aware of their surroundings while out and to always try to avoid a violent encounter.

Kat Haire, the Self Defense Coordinator, said learning some self defense techniques would be a helpful tool in a life or death situation.

“So, for self defense we want to focus on that. What are the most common attacks people are dealing with. How can we defeat that. How can we give people a better chance to survive this, come away and avoid being a tragic story,” said Haire.

Black Eagle Martial Arts offers a self defense class on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The dojo also offers kickboxing aerobics, yoga, and much more.

If you like to know more about martial arts, you can visit Black Eagle Martial Art’s website.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NAS Meridian
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian
Man killed while driving tractor Monday afternoon.
Man driving tractor killed in Lauderdale County
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said two have been charged with aggravated assault with a...
Update: Two charged in DeKalb shooting
Three people were arrested in Neshoba County in connection with a drug bust.
Three arrested after drug bust in Neshoba County
If you can identify suspects in a burglary at Highland Baptist Church, call Crime Stoppers at...
MPD releases images of church burglary suspects

Latest News

Local organization honoring teachers at Meridian Public School District
A 73-year-old man was killed in an accident on Highway 19 South Wednesday evening.
Butler man killed in car crash
MPSD Foundation forms to support teachers
MPSD Foundation forms to support teachers
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian