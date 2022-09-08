MPD: Arrests made in death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown

MPD Press Conference on arrests made in murder of 5 year old, Zy’Kerioun Brown
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said arrests have been made in the August 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown.

The child died in a drive-by shooting on 19th Street and Old Marion Rd.

The Meridian Police Department called a news conference late Thursday afternoon to announce U.S. Marshals and MPD Criminal Investigations took Daniel Reed, 24, and Brandon Reed, 20, into custody about 3 p.m. Thursday in relation to the shooting.

Brandon Reed was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Thursday and charged with second-degree murder of 5-year-old Zy'kerioun Brown.(Meridian Police Dept.)
Daniel Reed was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Thursday and charged with second-degree murder of 5-year-old Zy'kerioun Brown.(Meridian Police Dept.)

Both are charged with second-degree murder. Bond was set at $1 million each.

A reward of $12,000 had been offered for information in the case.

