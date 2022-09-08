MPD: Arrests made in death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said arrests have been made in the August 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown.

The child died in a drive-by shooting on 19th Street and Old Marion Rd.

The Meridian Police Department called a news conference late Thursday afternoon to announce U.S. Marshals and MPD Criminal Investigations took Daniel Reed, 24, and Brandon Reed, 20, into custody about 3 p.m. Thursday in relation to the shooting.

Brandon Reed was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Thursday and charged with second-degree murder of 5-year-old Zy'kerioun Brown. (Meridian Police Dept.)

Daniel Reed was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Thursday and charged with second-degree murder of 5-year-old Zy'kerioun Brown. (Meridian Police Dept.)

Both are charged with second-degree murder. Bond was set at $1 million each.

A reward of $12,000 had been offered for information in the case.

