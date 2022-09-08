NAS Meridian standoff suspect in custody

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The suspect wanted in connection to a standoff situation on board Naval Air Station Meridian is in custody.

Law enforcement said 19-year-old Derrick Johnson was arrested at a Greyhound bus stop outside of Tallahassee, Florida.

Johnson, who was wanted on an active warrant for possession of stolen property and evading arrest, barricaded himself inside of a building at NAS Meridian. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, NAS Meridian investigators and the FBI were on scene for over 12 hours Wednesday.

Johnson is an active member of the military. According to sources, when he showed up to work Wednesday, security was notified that the man had an active warrant. Upon learning this, the suspect ran and hid inside of a building. The base was put on lockdown for about 45 minutes Wednesday and the area surrounding the building was evacuated out of caution.

Johnson reportedly led law enforcement on a chase through the city of Meridian last Saturday.

