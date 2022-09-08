Northeast vs Southeast Lauderdale game moved to Thursday

The annual Northeast vs Southeast Lauderdale rivalry game has been moved from Friday to Thursday due to potential rain showers on Friday.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT
The game is now set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Northeast Lauderdale comes into the game with one win under their belts and 1-1 overall record on the season. The Trojans most recently got a win over Wilkinson County where they beat the Wildcats 25-6.

The Southeast Tigers are 0-2 on the season where they did drop a heartbreaking season opener to Heidelberg on a last second 70 yard touchdown pass.

Second year head coach Wade Pierce wants to see execution in the red zone from his team. The Tigers were able to take West Harrison into the red zone multiple times but just were not able to finish.

Heading into a rivalry game your team has to come ready for what ever challenges are set to come. But one advantage these teams have on one another is how well they know each other.

“Well you know the big thing is a lot of these kids know each other and I mean I’m from Neshoba County so I’ve known about the Southeast Northeast rivalry but I don’t know all the kids from Northeast. But these guys you know can name just about every single person on the team and I think what it really comes down to, they all know each other. So they’re all the time talking to each other. They’re messing around playing with each other and it just makes for a good rivalry.”

Northeast Lauderdale will host Southeast at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

