Philadelphia, Newton to benefit from literacy grants

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTOK) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced Thursday the award of $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.

Philadelphia Elementary School and Positive Youth Life Center in Philadelphia received $2,000 each. Afternoon Adventure Learning Center in Newton was awarded $3,000. It’s part of more than $3 million for youth literacy programs in the nation.

The intent is to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s work to help individuals pursue their dreams and educational goals stands at the forefront of the Foundation’s philanthropic passions, and we are proud to extend our ongoing commitment to support youth education through today’s grant announcement. We understand the challenges educators and literacy programs may face and are proud to invest in local literacy and education initiatives to further demonstrate our mission of Serving Others.”

See a comprehensive list of grant recipients here. Dollar General said the grants will positively impact about 5,200 people in Mississippi.

Applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer and adult literacy programs will be available in January 2023. These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones.

