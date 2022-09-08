Philadelphia, Newton to benefit from literacy grants

Dollar General
Dollar General(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTOK) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced Thursday the award of $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.

Philadelphia Elementary School and Positive Youth Life Center in Philadelphia received $2,000 each. Afternoon Adventure Learning Center in Newton was awarded $3,000. It’s part of more than $3 million for youth literacy programs in the nation.

The intent is to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.

See a comprehensive list of grant recipients here. Dollar General said the grants will positively impact about 5,200 people in Mississippi.

Applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer and adult literacy programs will be available in January 2023. These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NAS Meridian
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian
If you can identify suspects in a burglary at Highland Baptist Church, call Crime Stoppers at...
MPD releases images of church burglary suspects
A 73-year-old man was killed in an accident on Highway 19 South Wednesday evening.
Butler man killed in car crash
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said two have been charged with aggravated assault with a...
Update: Two charged in DeKalb shooting
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody

Latest News

A very comfortable day ahead
It will be a great day to get out and enjoy some sunshine
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Local organization honoring teachers at Meridian Public School District
A 73-year-old man was killed in an accident on Highway 19 South Wednesday evening.
Butler man killed in car crash