‘Alabama Radio Moments’ explores history of radio in culture, technology in new exhibit at Museum of Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -A new tribute to some of the greatest moments in Alabama Radio will open Saturday at the Alabama Department of Archives & History. It’s called “Alabama Radio Moments”.

The temporary exhibit explores how radio transformed the way Alabamians learned about current events, enjoyed sports and music, and connected with the world beyond their local community during the 20th century.

“Long before the internet and streaming media, radio provided Alabamians with access to the broader world,” said ADAH director Steve Murray. “From Joe Louis’s thrilling championship matches to wartime dispatches from overseas, to the cultural transformations of the 1960s, the shared experiences of Americans for most of the twentieth century were carried on radio waves.”

The exhibit covers the launch of Alabama’s first public radio station, all the way to the beginning of the age of television. It also highlights Alabamians’ contributions to radio technology and programming, and how radio shaped the way people responded to social and political climates.

On Saturday, presentations on a variety of radio topics will be offered by members of the AHRS in the ADAH’s Joseph M. Farley Alabama Power Auditorium.

Here is a list of topics and times:

12:30 p.m. – How Radio Works

1:30 p.m. – Early Alabama Radio Stations

2:30 p.m. – Theater of the Mind

3:30 p.m. – A Radio Show Demonstration

Other family activities will be held throughout the day in the ADAH’s Hands-On Gallery. From 12:30-4:30 p.m. in the ADAH’s second-floor lobby, AHRS members will offer a variety of interactive demonstrations including how to build a foxhole radio and how to send Morse code. These events, and many more public programs that will be offered throughout the run of the exhibit, are made possible with the support of the Friends of the Alabama Archives and the Alabama Humanities Alliance.

Admission to the opening events and to the Museum of Alabama is free. For more information, please call (334) 353-4689 or email alex.colvin@archives.alabama.gov.

