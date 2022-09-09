Capital city leaders allocate remaining ARPA funds to water crisis

Capital city leaders allocate remaining ARPA funds to water crisis
Capital city leaders allocate remaining ARPA funds to water crisis(WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More money could be on the way to shore up Jackson’s crumbling water system. Jackson city leaders voted unanimously to allocate federal dollars not already spent to repairs and improvement to the crippling water system.

Thursday’s Special Jackson City Council meeting focused on using the money left from American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the water and sewer repairs.

“A bulk of it still could be allocated for infrastructure,” said Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay.

An estimated $27 million to $35 million in ARPA funds have not been used by the city. The state has been authorized to provide a 100 percent match on funds for repairs which could add up to as much as $70 million for improvements to the water and sewer systems.

“When we tell everyone of the importance that we’re asking for the dollars then we have to be able to say well it was so important that we didn’t do this, this, this, and this,” said Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley.

In August Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann sent letters to the city and county strongly encouraging and requesting ARPA money be dedicated to remedying the water sewer crisis.

Governor Tate Reeves said his administration wants to work with the city to make sure that it prioritizes whatever funding it can to match dollar for dollar. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes offered the motion.

“Whatever amount is available at this particular time we want to make sure we freeze our spending on other things and let’s get this match from the state, and let’s earmark this money for water and sewer crisis,” said Stokes.

With APRA funds going to water and sewer, projects like the Mid-Farish Soul City Market and a new Tisdale Library may be delayed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian High School
Incident at MHS results in game cancellation
Ray Stadium at Meridian high school
No fans permitted for Meridian’s game against West Lauderdale
Ray Stadium at Meridian high school
Wildcats’ game against Knights canceled
Two Rankin County men indicted for dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
Two Rankin County men indicted for dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while he was in his living room on...
MPD: Arrests made in death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown

Latest News

Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated
Body camera video of pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
‘I’m not anti-police’: Childersburg pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers files federal lawsuit against city, officers
Overall water production continues to improve at O.B. Curtis Water Plant, Jackson city leaders say
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Karley Robin Loper, age 13, and Violet...
UPDATE: Jones County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teens
WTOK's Football Friday - September 9, 2022 - Part 1