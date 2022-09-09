City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2022

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JALEESA D GARNER19891410 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DAVION R DUNNIGAN19982704 VALLEY RD LOT 73 MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
AARON L THOMPSON19561217 6TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
RACHEL M HEISERMAN19783004 FOX HILL CIR APT 105 APOPKA, FLDUI
JAMES E EVANS19802603 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
ROBERT L BUTLER1952281 HWY 11 & 80 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 1:21 PM on September 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:11 AM on September 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 1:54 PM on September 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of 9th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the call.

