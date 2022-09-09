City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 1:21 PM on September 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:11 AM on September 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 1:54 PM on September 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of 9th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the call.