City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2022
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JALEESA D GARNER
|1989
|1410 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DAVION R DUNNIGAN
|1998
|2704 VALLEY RD LOT 73 MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|AARON L THOMPSON
|1956
|1217 6TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|RACHEL M HEISERMAN
|1978
|3004 FOX HILL CIR APT 105 APOPKA, FL
|DUI
|JAMES E EVANS
|1980
|2603 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|ROBERT L BUTLER
|1952
|281 HWY 11 & 80 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 1:21 PM on September 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:11 AM on September 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 1:54 PM on September 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of 9th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the call.
