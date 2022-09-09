Community helpers visit Northeast Elementary

Students at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School learned about career choices during its Community Helpers Day.(Lauderdale County School District)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Students at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School learned about career choices during its Community Helpers Day.

Almost a dozen agencies teamed up with career and technical education students from Northeast High to support students and teach first graders about occupations that help people.

Family engagement coordinator, Linda Weir, said it’s important for children to hear about jobs that have a real impact and to meet the people who perform those jobs.

Students also dressed for the careers they’re interested in pursuing.

