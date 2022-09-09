FIRST ALERT: WEATHER ALERT DAY! We have the potential for flash flooding today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Fri-YAY! A stormy day is upon us. We are mainly staying clear of the rain throughout the morning before more scattered showers move in by lunchtime. Heavier rain dominates the area nearing 2PM and lasting for the remainder of the evening. With all the heavy rain over the area, we do have a likely potential for flash flooding today. Always remember to NEVER drive through any flooded roadways. Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with Storm Team 11 today.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

