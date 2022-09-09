FIRST ALERT: WEATHER ALERT DAY! We have the potential for flash flooding today

Likely potential for flash flooding
Likely potential for flash flooding(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Fri-YAY! A stormy day is upon us. We are mainly staying clear of the rain throughout the morning before more scattered showers move in by lunchtime. Heavier rain dominates the area nearing 2PM and lasting for the remainder of the evening. With all the heavy rain over the area, we do have a likely potential for flash flooding today. Always remember to NEVER drive through any flooded roadways. Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with Storm Team 11 today.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while he was in his living room on...
MPD: Arrests made in death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown
NAS Meridian
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian
NAS Meridian
NAS Meridian standoff suspect in custody
A 73-year-old man was killed in an accident on Highway 19 South Wednesday evening.
Butler man killed in car crash
Game changes from Friday to Thursday.
High school football games that have been moved from Friday to Thursday

Latest News

Remember, never drive over a flooded road
FIRST ALERT: Rounds of rain & possible flooding for Friday
A very comfortable day ahead
It will be a great day to get out and enjoy some sunshine
Download the Free WTOK Weather App
First Alert: Rounds of rain with possible flooding for Friday
Next couple of days
A relief from the rain is in sight