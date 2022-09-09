Game of the week: Quitman defeats Newton in home opener

By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers beat the Newton Tigers 54-14 to win their first home game of the season.

Quitman started the season with a hard-fought loss, but were able to bounce back in week two with a dominant shut-out victory. They were looking to rebound at home against rival Newton and they achieved that.

This was a back and forth clash in the first quarter as both teams first drives resulted in touchdowns. Newton found themselves fighting from behind after their two-point conversion came up short. The second quarter is where Quitman took over as it was 42-14 to end the half.

Quitman is now 2-1 on the season.

