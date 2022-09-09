Holmes edges out East Central in the fourth quarter

Holmes sophomore wide receiver, A.J. Davis IV, celebrates rushing touchdown in the Bulldogs win...
Holmes sophomore wide receiver, A.J. Davis IV, celebrates rushing touchdown in the Bulldogs win over East Central.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central hosted Holmes in their home opener Thursday night.

The Warriors would start with the ball and they would make it count. Quarterback Landon Sims would drive the Warriors to the endzone with a pass to freshman wide receiver Preston Lynch.

Holmes would move the ball quickly down to the Warriors redzone. Bulldogs running back Deriaun Townsend would run in the ball to tie up the game 7-7.

The Warriors not backing down though. They rush the ball down the field fast too. Sims would then connect with freshman wide receiver, Aaron Steele, for ECCC to take the lead 14-7.

Former West Lauderdale running back J.J. Grant got some reps in for the Bulldogs. He helped push the Bulldogs into the endzone to set up Holmes for another touchdown 14-14.

West Lauderdale alumni, JJ Grant, playing running back for Holmes against East Central.
West Lauderdale alumni, JJ Grant, playing running back for Holmes against East Central.(WTOK Sports)

The Warriors Devontae Causey would bring the Warriors up 21-14 to start off the second quarter.

ECCC and Holmes would be tied 34-34 heading into the fourth quarter but the Bulldogs would end up coming out on top. Holmes beats the Warriors 41-37.

East Central drops to 0-2 on the season. They travel to No. 9 Jones next Thursday after Jones is coming off of an upset victory of No. 5th ranked EMCC.

