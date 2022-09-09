The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better.

“The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”

These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition leaders want to preach to young black girls across the nation.

The group is on tour right now, and on September 10, they will be in Selma, Alabama, and Livingston, Alabama.

This group believes in teaching these young black girls how to change their community for the better.

“But at the end of the day, we have to start seeing ourselves as changemakers that we are necessary, we are going to change the south, we’re going to pull the blessings out of black girls and black women we believe that if you can change the lives of a black girl, you can absolutely change the world,” said the Visionary for the Southern Black Girls, LaTosha Brown.

The coalition is visiting seven states on their tour, and the last tour date for the group will be September 18.

For more information on the tour and what they do as an organization, you can visit their website by clicking here.

