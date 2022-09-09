Local agency works to decrease suicides during prevention week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week is National Suicide Prevention Week and the entire month of September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

News 11 spoke with Weems Community Mental Health Center about the awareness month.

Anyone can experience suicidal thoughts no matter of age, gender, or background.

Suicide is the twelfth leading cause of death in Mississippi.

The state is also ranked thirty-fifth in the country for its suicide rates.

Dr. Lin Hogan, an Adult Clinical Psychotherapist and Substance Abuse Counselor with the center said every suicide is tragic, but is a hundred percent preventable.

“When someone is having suicidal thoughts. That’s a deeply personal event for them. There can be a lot of anxiety. They aren’t feeling well. There can be a lot of anguish so I think it can be really important to be compassionate for someone who feels that way. Go ahead and ask them are you thinking of harming yourself? Would you work with me, let’s go and get some help. Then refer them to the right place. Try to go with them, don’t leave them alone. Get them the help that they need,” said Dr. Hogan.

Weems Community Mental Health Center also offers therapy services, drug and alcohol abuse treatment, a crisis response team and much more.

The center encourages anyone struggling with their mental health to not suffer in silence and seek help.

Weems Community Mental Health Center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You are urged to call the office to schedule an appointment.

