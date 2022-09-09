More arrests pending in 5-year-old’s death

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More arrests are pending in the investigation of the death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. The child was inside his home at 19th Street and Old Marion Road in August 2021 when shots fired in a drive-by shooting took his life.

The arrests of two suspects were announced Thursday at a news conference.. 24-year-old Daniel Reed and Brandon Reed, 20, are both charged with second-degree murder. Bond was set at $1 million each.

News 11 contacted the Meridian Police Friday for further information, but was told the department is not commenting at this time. We will be following this story as the investigation continues.

