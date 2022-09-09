More arrests pending in 5-year-old’s death

Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August 7, 2021.(Brown Family)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More arrests are pending in the investigation of the death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. The child was inside his home at 19th Street and Old Marion Road in August 2021 when shots fired in a drive-by shooting took his life.

The arrests of two suspects were announced Thursday at a news conference.. 24-year-old Daniel Reed and Brandon Reed, 20, are both charged with second-degree murder. Bond was set at $1 million each.

News 11 contacted the Meridian Police Friday for further information, but was told the department is not commenting at this time. We will be following this story as the investigation continues.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while he was in his living room on...
MPD: Arrests made in death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown
NAS Meridian
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian
NAS Meridian
NAS Meridian standoff suspect in custody
A 73-year-old man was killed in an accident on Highway 19 South Wednesday evening.
Butler man killed in car crash
Game changes from Friday to Thursday.
High school football games that have been moved from Friday to Thursday

Latest News

Students at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School learned about career choices during its...
Community helpers visit Northeast Elementary
Southern Black Girls and Black Women's Coalition
The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2022
The Mississippi State Dept. of Health is broadening access to the Monkeypox vaccine.
Mississippi expands eligibility for Monkeypox vaccine