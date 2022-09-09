No fans permitted for Meridian’s game against West Lauderdale

Ray Stadium at Meridian high school
Ray Stadium at Meridian high school(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was announced by Meridian high school that there will be no fans in attendance for the Wildcats game against the West Lauderdale Knights.

All tickets purchased via Go Fan will be refunded. The game will be live-streamed. Visit the Meridian public school district’s website, click on Athletics, and “Watch Wildcat Sports Here” to watch.

There is no other available information at this time, according to Meridian high school.

