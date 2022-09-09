Suspect wanted for stealing vehicle from business in Kosciusko
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is wanted for stealing a vehicle from a business in Kosciusko on Wednesday.
The Kosciusko Police Department says they received a call regarding an individual stealing a 2020 black GMC Denali from Franks Chevrolet at 1:15 a.m.
If anyone has information, contact KPD at (662) 289-3131 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
