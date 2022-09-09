Tchula police force dwindles to 2 after chief, 4 officers ‘relieved of duties’

Tchula police force dwindles to 2 after chief, 4 officers 'relieved of duties'
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TCHULA, Miss. (WLBT) - Only two officers remain on the Tchula police force after a shakeup at Thursday night’s board meeting.

It was in that meeting that Tchula’s police chief, along with four other officers, were “relived of their duties.”

Mayor Annie Polk said the decision had nothing to do with finances and that “we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that citizens of Tchula are safe.”

She said she has asked for Sheriff Willie March’s assistance in keeping that promise.

In the meantime, Polk says the Tchula Police Department is taking applications.

