NASHVILLE (WTOK) - Meridian’s own Todd Tilghman will be making his Grand Ole Opry debut this weekend.

The winner of the 18th season of The Voice will be joined by Blake Shelton, Jake Hoot and Wendy Moten.

You may watch it live on Circle Meridian at 8 p.m. and after News 11 at 10 on WTOK.

