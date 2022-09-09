Tuberville opposes add-ons to government funding bill

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Congress needs to pass a measure by Sept. 30 to keep the government running or risk a government shut-down.

Democrats have floated tying several other policies to the funding, including making gay marriage a federally- protected right by law. Some lawmakers fear the Supreme Court could reverse that in the future.

Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville said he does not want to tie federally protecting gay marriage to a key government funding bill. In fact, Tuberville said he does not want anything tied to the government funding, including more military aid to Ukraine.

“I represent the people of Alabama. I don’t represent myself. I represent the people of Alabama. And they’re not for federally making a law for same-sex marriage. Now people can do what they want, and if they want to do it, pass it through the states. The federal government doesn’t need to get involved in this.”

The last government shut down came in 2018.

