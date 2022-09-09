Tuberville opposes add-ons to government funding bill

Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville said he does not want to tie federally protecting gay...
Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville said he does not want to tie federally protecting gay marriage to a key government funding bill.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Congress needs to pass a measure by Sept. 30 to keep the government running or risk a government shut-down.

Democrats have floated tying several other policies to the funding, including making gay marriage a federally- protected right by law. Some lawmakers fear the Supreme Court could reverse that in the future.

Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville said he does not want to tie federally protecting gay marriage to a key government funding bill. In fact, Tuberville said he does not want anything tied to the government funding, including more military aid to Ukraine.

The last government shut down came in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while he was in his living room on...
MPD: Arrests made in death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown
NAS Meridian
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian
NAS Meridian
NAS Meridian standoff suspect in custody
A 73-year-old man was killed in an accident on Highway 19 South Wednesday evening.
Butler man killed in car crash
Game changes from Friday to Thursday.
High school football games that have been moved from Friday to Thursday

Latest News

Water filtration systems in high demand amid latest Jackson water crisis
Water filtration systems in high demand amid latest Jackson water crisis
Gov. Tate Reeves says the state has given Jackson $200 million for water in recent years.
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Gov. Tate Reeves vow to work together to solve Jackson's water...
Mayor, governor vow to work together to solve city’s water crisis
abortion rally
The debate over abortion rights weighs heavy ahead of elections