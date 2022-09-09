Water donations at Oakland Heights Elementary reach over 100 cases for Jackson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Oakland Heights Elementary school has made it a mission to help students in Jackson as the city continues to be in a water crisis.

Students and teachers have been collecting bottles of water since last week. Now they have over 100 cases of bottled water to share with a school in the capital city.

“We are going to probably excel that after today. We are going to continue to ask the community if they would please bring water. This is the beginning of what we are doing. Next Friday, we are going to take the kids, the water, and a couple of buses to deliver to the bates elementary school. The principal is excited, and we are excited about going over and giving it to the students,” said Oakland Heights Elementary Principal, Shirley Mosley.

State Superintendent Dr. Kim Benton made a visit to the school to show her appreciation.

“She was a former principal and student. She saw this on the news and decided to come over this morning to share with the kids as well as to say thank you,” said Mosley.

“It warms my heart. It encourages me because it tells me how bright our future is. Not only are these boys and girls getting a quality education, learning their content, school subjects, and they are learning how to be good citizens. They are learning about giving back to others. That is why they are involved in a program called a leader in me. This is living proof of that,” said State Superintendent, Kim Benton

Oakland Heights Principal Shirley Mosley said they are teaching their students how to be productive citizens.

“One of the skills that we talked about with our kids over the last few years is the leader in me. They are practicing those 7 habits, being proactive, and taking what they learn to put it into action,” said Mosley.

The school is still accepting donations if you would like to donate.

