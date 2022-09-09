Water filtration systems in high demand amid latest Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not all water filter systems are the same, but they are in high demand as the boil water notice stays in effect in the capital city.

Vidhi Bamzai decided a couple of weeks into the latest boil water notice that she wanted to find a solution. Some research led her to a reverse osmosis system.

“So I get clean water right here,” said Bamzai.

Two weeks after installation and this is what the once white filter looks like.

“At least I know that the water I’m drinking is safe through the reverse osmosis system,” explained Bamzai. “I do trust that water. But I’m showering with this water. I’m washing my hands with this water. The dishwasher is still really warm water, but I’m worried about my hair, I’m worried about my skin.”

Greg Daniels installed the system and he’s had a lot of calls lately from folks living in Jackson.

“This unit here, creates what you would buy at the store that is called purified water,” said Daniels, owner of Clean Water Mississippi.

These reverse osmosis systems have multiple layers of filters, including a sediment filter that’s capturing things like sand, clay, and metals. But Daniels says the demand goes beyond the current crisis.

“I think the water you know, can be deemed safe, which is fine,” noted Daniels. “But you know, we can meet six months when there hasn’t been a boil water notice and I’ll show you that filter and it wouldn’t be just as dirty and it is. It’s just dirt and collection from old pipes and such and you know, it’s not necessarily harmful. It’s just disgusting.”

We did ask the Department of Health about its advice and whether any filtration system makes it safe to drink without boiling. They note that all filtration systems are different and that consumers can do their own research. But because they’re different, they advise that everyone continue to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it if they live in Jackson.

For Bamzai, she’s worried about people who can’t even afford an option like the one she chose.

“I think the bigger issue for me is that, you know, I am lucky enough that I can afford this system. Most Jacksonians can’t. And for folks who live here and who can’t afford these systems, what are our long-term solutions for people? And that is really what I’m really concerned about, because we can’t just continue.”

