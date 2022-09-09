William Carrey announces increase in scholarship amounts

William Carey announces scholarship raise
William Carey announces scholarship raise(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday morning, William Carey University announced a significant restructuring of its academic scholarship program.

This change will mean an average increase of 40% in scholarship amounts awarded to freshmen, transfer and international students.

WCU President Ben Burnett said this initiative was one of his first priorities when he assumed his new role as university president.

“The gap between our scholarship and tuition has widened, and so we thought it was time to do something about that,” said Burnett. “But this will send the message that we want students from Mississippi and beyond to consider William Carey university.”

Under the new structure, scholarships will range from $5,100 to $9,300 per year for students who live on campus and $2,700 to $6,600 for commuters.

It will also include Church-related Vocation scholarships for ministerial students, increasing those awards to $9,900 for on-campus students and $6,300 for commuters.

Rana Abozeed, WCU Student Government Association president, said this scholarship increase would also help students to focus more on making their education a top priority.

“Definitely having an increase in scholarship means that’s going to be a great opportunity for students to pursue their college education,” said Abozeed. “A lot of students, unfortunately, would drop out of school in the middle of the school year just because they are unable to manage finances. But with this scholarship increase, that means a lot of students will get to pursue their college education, finish up strong and have their degrees.”

This scholarship program will begin in the fall of 2023.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Stadium at Meridian high school
No fans permitted for Meridian’s game against West Lauderdale
Meridian High School
Incident at MHS results in game cancellation
Ray Stadium at Meridian high school
Wildcats’ game against Knights canceled
Two Rankin County men indicted for dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
Two Rankin County men indicted for dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while he was in his living room on...
MPD: Arrests made in death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown

Latest News

Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated
Body camera video of pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
‘I’m not anti-police’: Childersburg pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers files federal lawsuit against city, officers
Overall water production continues to improve at O.B. Curtis Water Plant, Jackson city leaders say
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Karley Robin Loper, age 13, and Violet...
UPDATE: Jones County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teens
WTOK's Football Friday - September 9, 2022 - Part 1