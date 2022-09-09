Yellowjacket’s second quarter momentum drives lead to win over Rebels

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Union hosted Leake Academy Thursday night instead of Friday due to rain threats set for Friday.

The Yellowjackets and the Rebels would go back and forth in the first quarter but the score would hold at 0-0 after the first.

Sophomore quarterback U’Darrian Hickman would connect with senior wide receiver Matthew Lott to get Union on the board 7-0.

I promise this shot looks better on my camera but senior WR @mlott31 gets Union on the board! The Yellowjackets lead 7-0 with 5:49 to play in the second quarter. @UnionPublic @WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/Kspnf7DotU — syd (@sydney_wicker) September 9, 2022

Union’s defense would then stop the Rebels.

The Yellowjackets back on offense and Hickman would throw to Keon Hutchins who would take the ball 40 plus yards to the house for another Union touchdown. The extra point was missed but Union did lead 13-0 over Leake Academy.

Union would end the second quarter on a high with an interception by Collin Rigdon.

The score would not change much in the second half. Union gets the win 13-6 over the Rebels.

