Alabama kicks late field goal, survives upset with 20-19 win over Texas

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) back to pass against Texas at Darrell K Roya l Ð Texas...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) back to pass against Texas at Darrell K Roya l Ð Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX on Saturday, Sep 10, 2022. (Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Tex. (WBRC) - Top-ranked Alabama played Texas for the first time since a national championship matchup in January 2010. That Alabama win marked the first of Nick Saban’s six national titles with the Crimson Tide.

The game was tied up 10-10 going into halftime with Alabama struggling on its last two offensive drives before the half. Alabama’s defense was penalized several times in the first two quarters including back to back pass interference calls before the half. Texas missed a field goal right before halftime that would have put them up by three points.

Texas freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers left the field after taking a hard fall on his left shoulder at the end of the first quarter. Ewers was 9 of 12 passing for 134 yards and completed a 46-yard throw to Xavier Worthy that set up a touchdown that tied the game at 10-10. Ewers scrambled and was hit by Alabama’s Dallas Turner, who landed on Ewers and was given a personal foul. Ewers went to the Texas locker room at the start of the second quarter for evaluation. Texas quarterback Hudson Card would play for the rest of the game for the Longhorns.

After four punts to start the half, Texas would drive back into Alabama territory, scoring a field goal to take a 13-10 lead.

Alabama would punt again, and the Longhorns would drive into the red zone, but would be held to a field goal again, taking a 16-10 lead.

The Crimson Tide would get their first points of the half, when Bryce Young threw a seven yard touchdown pass to Jahmyr Gibbs, going back on top 17-16.

The Tide forced Texas to punt on its next drive, but would turn the ball over on downs in Texas territory on the next drive.

The Longhorns would drive back into Alabama territory, making a 49 yard field goal with 1:29 remaining in the game, to give Texas a 19-17 lead.

Alabama would drive back down the field, and with 10 seconds left, Will Reichard kicked a 33 yard field goal to seal the victory for the Tide.

