Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated

(AP)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Active Newton County Coroner, Rebecca Burton, confirmed to WTOK that one child and one adult were found dead at about 11:30 P.M. Friday night.

The deaths happened on Newton Calhoun Rd. in Newton County.

These are all the details that Burton was able to release at this time, the deaths are still under investigation.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is released.

