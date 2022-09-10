Incident at MHS results in game cancellation

By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School revealed that there was an incident at Meridian High on Friday, September 9th.

Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and fans, the decision was made to cancel the football game between the Wildcats and West Lauderdale according to Meridian High School.

It was announced earlier on Friday that originally no fans were permitted at the game before updating that the game itself had been canceled.

All tickets purchased through Go Fan will be refunded.

