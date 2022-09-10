Meridian City Court brings back community service option to pay fines

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian is bringing back its Community Service Option for fine repayment.

If participants work four hours a month, they will earn credit towards their fines.

Participants will be doing a range of beautification projects, service work with the Salvation Army, and other agencies throughout the city.

Meridian Municipal Court Judge Dustin Markham is glad to be able to provide an alternative option to help the city and also those working to reduce their fines.

“It gives the individuals who are participating a sense of pride and a sense of understanding with respect to their responsibility. It also allows them to reinvest in the city of Meridian and understand their responsibility as a citizen to make Meridian be the best it can be,” said Judge Markham.

The city court will have service day once a month and will only allow 10 people to participate each month.

The first community service day will be this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The next community service day will be Saturday, October 8th.

To sign up for a service day, please contact the Meridian Police Department’s Courts and Records Department at 601-485-1837.

