More rain to end your weekend but rain chances decrease into next week.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been with days of rain it seems like the rain has dominated our forecast for the past few days, but relief is on the way. We will have a cold front moving through Sunday night into Monday during the day, bringing some more showers and drying us out behind the front. We will see start showers on Sunday and early Monday but for the rest of the week, we will remain dry.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s until Monday when we drop down into the lower 80s, the real difference is in the low temperatures ass we would usually start off our day in the 70s we will start off in the upper 50s. with the overnight lows starting to drop it is giving us a real taste of fall but don’t get too comfortable the high temperatures will be back into the upper 80s by mid-week.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Earl is expected to become an Extratropical Low later today as it moves further away from the continental US. We are still watching one area of development that is still off the coast of Africa that has a low chance of development. Strom Team 11 will continue monitoring the Tropics and Current conditions back home to keep you as up-to-date as possible.

