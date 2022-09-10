Stronger Together Foundation 5k run for suicide awareness

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the stronger together foundation hosted a 5k run to help address the suicide crisis among veterans. Event coordinator mike couch said that he wanted this event to bring the community together as it’s not just for veterans but for anyone that needs just someone to talk to someone.

We talked with one of the foundation’s members about her story and how she wants to help better the community just as her daughter did. “We are hoping to raise awareness, we lose 22 veterans a day to suicide, which affects many families. I have experienced this my daughter was a master sergeant in the United States air force and she was also a detective with the Meridian Police Department, and she committed suicide on November 19th of 2020. So being a part of this organization and bringing awareness, I hope I can save another life and continue Bridgett’s legacy because she spent her whole life helping people.”

If you missed the event today, there is the 4th annual 9/11 stair climb at the Meridian parking garage tomorrow at 6 pm.

